Watch: Moment brave pilot flies through the eye of Hurricane Dorian

A brave pilot has revealed their view as they fly into the eye of Hurricane Dorian by posting a video from their cockpit.

The incredible clip was posted on youtube by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunter pilot after they manoeuvered one of the agency's Lockheed WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunters (nicknamed "Kermit") into the eye of Hurricane Dorian.

The specially equipped aircraft play an integral role in hurricane forecasting, by collecting data during these incredible storms.

These flying meteorological stations help researchers achieve a better understanding of storm processes, improving their forecast models.

On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185mph, with gusts of up to 220mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore.