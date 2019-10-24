Warning to Scottish walkers as first snowfall of winter expected

Hill walkers have been told to brace for winter conditions this weekend as fresh snowfall is expected on Scottish mountains.

Mountaineering Scotland has called on hikers to dress for the weather and remember to pack supplies if taking to the hills on Saturday and Sunday.

With the days shortening and clocks going back an hour on Sunday, darkness will be coming a lot sooner, making a headtorch an essential piece of kit, the mountaineering body advised.

“Short days and severe weather put greater demands on your equipment and your own ability and hillcraft,” said Mountaineering Scotland Mountain Safety Adviser Heather Morning.

“Now is the time to ‘winterise’ your rucksack – make sure you’re properly prepared for winter weather and have all the necessary equipment as well as adequate clothing.

“Planning for your route takes on extra importance too. You need to factor in the reduced daylight hours and that weather and ground conditions could slow you down considerably, so it’s best not to be overambitious at the start of the season.”

Picture: VisitScotland

The Met Office said widespread temperatures of between 8C and 9C are possible across Scotland on Friday and Saturday, a slight dip from the seasonal averages of between 10C and 11C.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said snow showers could hit the hills of the Cairngorms and other upland regions at the weekend with the weather expected to be “quite chilly in comparison to recent days”.

She added: “Heading into Thursday we have got more, colder air coming in, and heavy showers as well. We do have the risk of some of these overnight turning wintry.

“That’s going to be over the Cairngorms, higher ground and the Southern Uplands. On Friday and Saturday, colder air across Scotland could see a wintry element over higher ground.