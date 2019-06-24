VIDEO: Edinburgh residents stranded on top of cars amid flash floods

Have your say

Footage has emerged of someone sitting on top of their car as their vehicle is surrounded by floodwater.

The video, posted on twitter by @vonny_bravo, shows the car stopped in floodwater about a foot deep.

People are sitting up on their cars. Pic: @vonny_bravo

The tweet posted alongside the video says: "Unbelievable scenes in Edinburgh. The roads are literally bursting open like geysers. Water up to my headlights."

It comes after the Evening News reported how various roads across the city have been hit by flooding this afternoon.

An amber flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as heavy rain is expected to batter the region.