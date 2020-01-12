Update Storm Brendan: Experts warn of 'unusual and dangerous combination of tide, storm surge and inshore waves' in coastal areas

Storm Brendan is forecast to batter parts of Scotland today with hurricane winds of up to 80mph on the coastline.

Yellow severe weather warnings for strong winds will be in force from 10am tomorrow until midnight for the west coast and islands, south west and north east Scotland, and Orkney and Shetland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned of an “unusual and dangerous combination of tide, storm surge and inshore waves” because the storm coincided with high tides.

It said there was a risk of coastal flooding, with flood warnings issued for the Churchill barriers, connecting Mainland with South Ronaldsay on Orkney, and the north east Orkney island of Sanday.

READ MORE>> Scottish Salmon to be tracked for the first time on their ocean migration thanks to government grant



A third warning is for the River Teith in Callander.

Lesser flood alerts cover the whole of Scotland apart from Lothian and the Borders.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “There is a risk of coastal flooding to all coastal areas. The highest risk is around high tides from midday Monday through to Tuesday afternoon.

“There is a flooding risk to coastal road and rail routes.”

CalMac has cancelled all sailings today on its Oban-Barra, Oban-Colonsay, Oban-Coll/Tiree, Skye-North Uist, Mallaig/Oban-South Uist, Mull-Iona, Mallaig-Small Isles and Mallaig-Skye routes.

READ MORE>> Letham village faces its latest flooding nightmare



NorthLink said it was likely to cancel some sailings to Orkney and Shetland.

Stena Line said some of its Cairnryan-Belfast sailings were in doubt.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “It’s going to be particularly windy across the western half of the UK, with gusts reaching 60-70mph along Irish Sea coastlines, the west of Scotland and perhaps some English Channel coasts - maybe even 80mph in a few exposed places.

“This is likely to cause some disruption to sea, road and air travel.

READ MORE>> Wanted: New owners to take over village shop on idyllic Scottish island



“As Storm Brendan moves eastwards, strong winds will also develop across eastern parts of the UK, particularly north east Scotland, where there is also a wind warning.

“As well as strong winds, there will be large coastal waves in western areas, so bear this in mind before heading out in these regions.”

He said for the rest of the week “it looks like it’s going to stay very unsettled, with the potential for further disruptive weather in places.”