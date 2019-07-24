Two day yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians

A new two day yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians, as well as large swathes of the east of Scotland.

The warning has been put in place by experts at the Met Office is in place between 3pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday.

Perth, Dundee and Kelso also fall under the weather warning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Following a hot day (in places exceptionally so), scattered thunderstorms are likely to break out from late afternoon onwards.

"While some areas, particularly in the south of the warning area may well avoid the storms, where they do occur they could produce 20-30 mm of rain in less than an hour, along with frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.

"Perhaps the main focus will be later in the evening and into the first part of the night across northern England and southern and eastern parts of Scotland, where storms could be more widespread and locally intense."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians. PICS: Kevin Klein and Met Office

What the Met Office say to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind

With the warning covering Thursday night and Friday morning, the people of Edinburgh could be set for a repeat of the thunderstorm seen over the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.