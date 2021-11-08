As we head into winter, the weather is set to get colder and wetter in the coming months.

Tropical Storm Wanda is sweeping across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States towards the UK, bringing extreme weather with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what to expect from Tropical Storm Wanda and what the weather will be like in Edinburgh and across the rest of Scotland.

When will Tropical Storm Wanda arrive?

According to the US National Hurricane Centre, Tropical Storm Wanda is being propelled by sustained winds, due to arrive in the UK on Tuesday November 9th.

Already, the Western regions of Scotland are starting to experience unusually windy weather, especially on the Western Isles, Orkney, and the northern Islands.

Winds have reached speeds of up to 60 to 70 miles per hour so far, with more dramatic weather expected to follow.

Strong winds have already been felt in the Westerns parts of Scotland. Photo: Andrea Calandra / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Tropical Storm Wanda looks like it will combine with a larger Atlantic frontal zone and be downgraded to a non-tropical storm, which will then sweep across the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Exact timings for the storm are unconfirmed as yet, but we can still expect some extreme weather over the next few days to a week.

What is the weather forecast in Edinburgh over the next week?

More detailed weather warnings are expected from the Met Office over the next couple of days. Photo: thehague / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Edinburgh’s position on the east coast of Scotland means that it should be largely protected from the worst of Tropical Storm Wanda.

Nonetheless, we can expect to see light rain on the morning of Tuesday November 9th, giving way to clouds by the late morning.

The rest of the week is also expected to be cloudy, with highs of ten degrees Celsius and lows of seven.

What is the weather forecast in Scotland over the next week?

Elsewhere in Scotland, particularly in the West and Northwest, the Met Office has stated that Tropical Storm Wanda will lead to heavy rainfall and risk of more weather warnings, such as flooding in lowland areas.