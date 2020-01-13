Travel chaos as Storm Brendan strikes causing ferry cancellations and delays to traffic across Scotland

Have your say

Ferry services along the coast of Scotland have been cancelled or severely disrupted as storm conditions begin to batter parts of the country.

The Met Office issued a weather update this morning warning high winds are expected to pick up across the country, particularly along the coastline.

Ferry routes have been most affected since Storm Brendan struck with 14 having been cancelled, including services from Oban, Skye, Iona and Tiree.

Many others have been majorly disrupted as conditions continue to worsen.

Police in Lanarkshire have warned motorists to take care while driving due to icy conditions in the area.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued three flood warnings and 16 flood alerts around the country, warning of a risk of coastal flooding.

A Sepa spokesman said: "The Met Office has forecast strong and sustained winds from Monday morning, January 13, through much of the week.

"Combined with naturally high tides next week, the sustained winds will create an unusual and dangerous combination of tide, storm surge and inshore waves.

"There is therefore a risk of coastal flooding to all Scotland's coastal areas. The highest risk is around high tides from midday Monday through to Tuesday afternoon.

"There is a flooding risk to coastal road and rail routes and coastal communities right around Scotland's coastline."

Here is what the Met Office warn during a storm:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some short term loss of power and other services

