This is when the Met Office have warned of Thunderstorms for much of Scotland

The Met Office have extended their yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms across much of Scotland.

On Monday, a weather warning was issued for Thursday which covered the vast majority of the country, as well as part of northern England and Northern Ireland.

Now, experts at the Met Office have extended the weather warning over the east coast of Scotland to include Wednesday as well, between the hours of 12pm and 9pm.

Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth are all set to be struck by thunderstorms on Wednesday, while the east of Edinburgh and the East Lothian are also set to be included, along with Berwick and Dunbar.

However, the warning stretches out across much more of the country on Thursday, with only parts of the west coast being spared.

The whole of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness are set to fall under Thursday's warning between 12pm and 9pm.

Experts at the Met Office have issued a new weather warning. PIC: SWNS

The Met Office say that "heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening."

What to expect

This is what the experts at the Met Office have told people to expect on Wednesday and Thursday:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life