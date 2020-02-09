This is when heavy snow will hit Scotland during three day yellow weather warning for snow and ice

Have your say

Scotland is braced for a chilly three days following Storm Ciara's departure.

Heavy snow and sleet will be the order of the day on Monday as three days of snow and ice grip the country.

Scotland is facing three days of snow and ice with a yellow warning in place for both for three days until the end of Wednesday.

Sleet is due to hit the country early on Monday morning before heavy snow hits in mid-morning.

Heavy cloud will also dominate on Monday throughout the day with temperatures hovering at around freezing throughout the day.

However, due to strong winds of up to 45mph, it will feel much colder with commuters having to wrap up warm for -5C temperatures.

Tuesday will see no let up to the strong wind and snow is expected to fall throughout the day, while Wednesday is likely to clearer with patchy sunshine.

However there will still be chance of snow and a yellow weather warning is in place until the end of Wednesday.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh on Monday according to the Met Office:

6am: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 38mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

7am: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 36mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

8am: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 38mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -5C.

9am: Snow with gusts of wind reaching 41mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -5C.

10am: Heavy snow with gusts of wind reaching 38mph. Temperatures will be around 1C but will feel like -5C.

11am: Light rain with gusts of wind reaching 41mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

12pm: Snow with gusts of wind reaching 40mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -5C.

1pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 43mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

2pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 42mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

3pm: Partly cloudy with snow showers and gusts of wind reaching 41mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

4pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 43mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -5C.

5pm: Light rain with gusts of wind reaching 43mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

6pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 45mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -5C.

7pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 43mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

8pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 42mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

9pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 40mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

10pm: Sleet with gusts of wind reaching 38mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -4C.

11pm: Light rain with gusts of wind reaching 36mph. Temperatures will be around 3C but will feel like -3C.

Midnight: Light rain with gusts of wind reaching 38mph. Temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like -3C.