These are the 46 places in Scotland where SEPA flood warnings are in place

Wet and windy weather is continuing to hit Scotland, with a multitude of flood warnings in place across the country.
There are 46 flood warnings currently in place across Scotland, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).
SEPA said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.
For each individual flood warning, SEPA said: “This flood warning is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.
“If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”
A Flood Alert is an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water. They are issued for larger geographical areas – usually the boundaries of local authorities.
However, flood warnings are the next step up from this, with SEPA adding: “Flood Warnings advise that flooding is imminent. Immediate action is required – take measures to protect yourself and your property.”
These are all of the flood warnings currently in place:
Portgordon to Cullen
Stonehaven
Aberdeen (Dee)
Inverbervie to Tangleha
Peterhead to Boddam
Ayr to Troon
Helmsdale to Embo
Lybster to Dunbeath
Wick
Loch Ryan
South West Rhins
West Luce Bay
Outer Wigtown Bay
Inner Wigtown Bay
Kirkcudbright Bay
Nith Tidal
Upper Solway Firth
Whitesands
East Luce Bay
Montrose
Beauly Firth
Inverness City (Ness Bridge to Friars Bridge)
Rosemarkie to Avoch
Cromarty Firth
Rockfield to Balintore
Portmahomack to Inver
Strathglass
Findhorn to Lossiemouth
Ardersier to Nairn
Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge
Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay
Stromness
Burray and Ayre of Cara
Churchill Barriers
St Margaret's Hope
Longhope and Hoy
Stronsay
Sanday
Westray
Yarrow Valley
Peebles (Eddleston Water)
Monteviot to Kelso
Rosebank
Dumbarton
Logierait to Jubilee Bridge
Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn