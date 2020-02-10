These are the 46 places in Scotland where SEPA flood warnings are in place

Wet and windy weather is continuing to hit Scotland, with a multitude of flood warnings in place across the country.

There are 46 flood warnings currently in place across Scotland, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

Wet and windy weather is continuing to hit Scotland, with a multitude of flood warnings in place across the country.

SEPA said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

For each individual flood warning, SEPA said: “This flood warning is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.

“If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”

A Flood Alert is an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water. They are issued for larger geographical areas – usually the boundaries of local authorities.

However, flood warnings are the next step up from this, with SEPA adding: “Flood Warnings advise that flooding is imminent. Immediate action is required – take measures to protect yourself and your property.”

These are all of the flood warnings currently in place:

Portgordon to Cullen

Stonehaven

Aberdeen (Dee)

Inverbervie to Tangleha

Peterhead to Boddam

Ayr to Troon

Helmsdale to Embo

Lybster to Dunbeath

Wick

Loch Ryan

South West Rhins

West Luce Bay

Outer Wigtown Bay

Inner Wigtown Bay

Kirkcudbright Bay

Nith Tidal

Upper Solway Firth

Whitesands

East Luce Bay

Montrose

Beauly Firth

Inverness City (Ness Bridge to Friars Bridge)

Rosemarkie to Avoch

Cromarty Firth

Rockfield to Balintore

Portmahomack to Inver

Strathglass

Findhorn to Lossiemouth

Ardersier to Nairn

Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge

Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay

Stromness

Burray and Ayre of Cara

Churchill Barriers

St Margaret's Hope

Longhope and Hoy

Stronsay

Sanday

Westray

Yarrow Valley

Peebles (Eddleston Water)

Monteviot to Kelso

Rosebank

Dumbarton

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn