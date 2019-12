There were 27 flood warnings active as of Wednesday morning, in addition to 13 flood alerts. We take a look at some of the areas likely to be most at risk.

1. Pitlochry to Ballinluig Low lying agricultural land adjacent to the River Tummel is at risk of flooding. Further updates will be issued as necessary. Picture: Jonathan Billinger/CC BY-SA 2.0

2. Peebles (Eddleston Water), Scottish Borders The Eddleston Water is running close to bank full and there is a risk it will exceed flood warning thresholds after 11:30pm on Tuesday (SEPA).

3. Speyside Some areas along all reaches of the River Spey may be affected by flooding on Wednesday. Localised flooding affecting low-lying land, roads and isolated properties, and disruption to travel, is possible (SEPA)

4. Crieff to Innerpeffray River levels on the River Earn and its tributaries are high following the persistent heavy rainfall during Tuesday (SEPA)

