Stormy weather to continue in Scotland into next week as new alert issued

Stormy weather battering Scotland is to see no sign of letting up until the middle of next week - as the Met Office extended weather warnings into Sunday and issued a fresh alert for Monday.

The north of the country is to be under a yellow "snow and ice" warning until 10am on Sunday - with separate warnings for wind, snow and rain issued for Monday.

The yellow warning for snow affects for every region in the country and will come into effect on Monday between 6am and 9pm.

Travellers are facing major disruption as CalMac cancelled ferry sailings on a number of routes, and train passengers also face heavy delays today.

ScotRail said that it had lost power between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley, while the line between Stirling and Perth is closed due to flooding at Mill O'Keir viaduct.

It also issued a tweet this morning saying: "If wind speeds are forecast to him 70+mph, we'll introduce speed restrictions to keep passengers and train crews safe."

Airports also reported a number of delays to arrivals and departures, although few flights have yet been cancelled.

Sepa today issued 12 flood alerts and 43 flood warnings, covering much of central and northern Scotland. Some areas of Scotland, particularly in the west, have already suffered flooding, with vehicles abandoned in Renfrewshire where roads in Paisley and Lochwinnoch became covered in deep water. After persistent flooding, the north bound M9, M876 and lane one of the M80 all re-opened overnight.

Various sporting events and gatherings have been cancelled due to the weather. Dumbarton FC called off today's game following a pitch inspection, while a Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley has also been cancelled.

Inverclyde music centre said all lessons and a junior wind band practice had been cancelled due to flooding, while Edinburgh's National Galleries of Scotland called off a storytelling event at the Modern Art Gallery.

The latest burst of bad weather comes after the country faced disruption from Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the weekend before.