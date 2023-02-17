Storm Otto is set to cause disruption to parts of Scotland and north-east England as it moves across the UK today.

There has been travel disruption across the country, with commuters urged to plan and check their journey before travelling.

TransPennine Express has warned customers to check their route before they travel, adding that trains between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh will move at reduced speeds in response to the weather.

Network Rail Scotland said on Twitter: “Due to adverse weather conditions from Storm Otto, emergency speed restrictions will be implemented on numerous sections of Scotland's Railway. These speed restrictions will be in operation for first services tomorrow.”

ScotRail tweeted: Due to the wet and windy weather caused by Storm Otto, we have had to implement an Emergency Timetable / Speed Restrictions for many areas across the country. For the latest service information, please refer to our app or Journey Check, it has the same info that we do.

"Services across much of the country are likely to be delayed and may have to be cancelled/revised.”

The storm will move east across the far north of the UK throughout Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph. It is the first storm to be named this winter, being labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.

The warning for Scotland runs until 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is until 2pm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

