Storm Eunice: Man killed as winds reach 122mph - with another storm following on Sunday

Snow closed several major roads in Scotland while more tan 100 schools were shut or closed early and a weather warning remains in force until 6pm.

It will be followed by an alert for ice over most of the country from 6pm to 9am tomorrow.

Ten coastal flood warnings were issued for Dumfries and Galloway and Ayr-Troon by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Waves crash over Newhaven harbour in East Sussex today. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

A further severe weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday, which if named as a storm would be the third in five days after Storm Dudley on Wednesday.

Storm Eunice affected southern England worst, with a rare double red warning – the highest level – for parts of the south west and south Wales, and London and the south east.

Described as one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, Eunice’s gusts were provisionally recorded as reaching 122mph at the Needles on the west coast of the Isle of Wight on the south coast.

If verified, it would be the highest recorded wind speed in England.

Snow caused problems at Balfron in the Stirling council area today. PIcture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The death of a man in County Wexford in the south east of Ireland was confirmed by police, while a member of the public was in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital after being struck by falling debris and a tree in separate incidents in Waterloo and Streatham in south London, an hour apart.

Main roads closed for a time by snow included the M90 south of Perth and the A7 between Hawick and Selkirk in the Borders.

Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in London caused by Storm Eunice, from where 1,000 people were evacuated. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The A93 remains shut between Braemar and Glenshee in Aberdeenshire along with the A939 between Cock Bridge in Aberdeenshire and Tomintoul in Moray.

CalMac suspended several of its west coast sailings because of the sea conditions, including to Arran, Coll, Tiree and Colonsay.

Buildings damaged by the winds included the O2 Arena in London.

Western Power Distribution said that, as of 1pm, more than 140,000 homes were without power, the vast majority of which were in the south west of England.

Wind speeds forced both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge into Wales to close to traffic for what is believed to be the first time in history, while the Humber Bridge linking Yorkshire and Lincolnshire closed from 1.30pm.

All four daytime cross-Border train operators urged passengers not to travel because of likely disruption, with Avanti West Coast and east coast operator LNER were among those cancelling services.

However, Caledonian Sleeper was still planning to run its overnight trains between Scotland and London.

Meantime, CrossCountry welcomed a decision by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to call off planned strikes tomorrow and Saturday 5 March after the union withdrew its dispute over train staff.

