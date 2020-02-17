Storm Dennis: Scotland weather warning and travel updates

Have your say

Strong winds have led to more disruption in the country after extreme weather flooded parts of the country.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for Scotland with high winds expected to reach about 70mph today.

It has been reported some areas have recorded gusts of 118mph.

Delays to travel are expected across the country due to the extreme weather conditions.

Traffic Scotland has issued warnings urging drivers to take care on roads in Falkirk and Stirling due to surface water following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Travel disruptions are expected across Scotland's main bridges including Queensferry Crossing and Friarton Bridge where high wind warnings are in place.

The Tay Road Bridge is also currently closed to double decker buses and drivers are encouraged to take care driving across it.

Storm Dennis caused major disruptions over the weekend.

A fallen tree blocked the A82 north of Invermoriston and the final night of Aberdeen's Spectra Festival was cancelled.

Part of one of Scotland's main roads, the M8, had to close while emergency services used pumps to clear the water.

A section of railway line was shut as water spilled from an aqueduct onto overhead power lines in Renfrewshire and trains to and from Glasgow Central were cancelled due to the flooding.

Emergency services had to deliver sand bags to homes in Hawick, Jedburgh and the village of Newcastleton in the Borders as heavy rain hit the area hard.

