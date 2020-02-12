Storm Dennis in Scotland: Yellow weather warning for strong gales of up to 70mph extended into next week

Storm Dennis is set to bring wet and windy weather to Scotland over the weekend, with Met Office weather warnings now extended into next week.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain and wind is in place for parts of Scotland on Saturday (15 Feb) from 9am to 6pm.

The Met Office said, “A band of rain and strong winds will move eastwards across southern and central Scotland on Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will gust to 50 to 60 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground.

“In addition some heavy rainfall is expected at times with accumulations of up to 40 mm on high ground. Coupled with snow melt this may lead to some local flooding.”

Windy weather extending into next week

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 12pm on Sunday (16 Feb) until 12pm on Monday (17 Feb), covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, southwest Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Storm Dennis has the potential to bring very strong winds and transport disruption during Sunday and Monday morning.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this stage, but there is a small chance that winds will gust up to 70 mph for a time.

“More typically winds will gusts to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak travel period.”

What to expect from the weather warning

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible and there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage