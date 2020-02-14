Storm Dennis in Scotland: day-by-day weekend forecast as 70mph winds and heavy rain predicted

Have your say

Storm Dennis is set to bring wet and windy weather to Scotland over the weekend, with Met Office warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in place.

Saturday 15 February

The Met Office said, “Spells of very wet and windy weather affecting all parts, especially over the weekend in association with storm Dennis.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain and wind is in place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (15 Feb), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Strathclyde.

What to expect from this weather warning

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain and wind is in place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (15 Feb) (Photo: Met Office)

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

A yellow Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place from 12pm on Sunday (16 Feb) to 12pm on Monday (17 Feb) (Photo: Met Office)

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Sunday 16 February

The Met Office said, “Storm Dennis has the potential to bring very strong winds and transport disruption during Sunday and Monday morning.”

A yellow Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place from 12pm on Sunday (16 Feb) to 12pm on Monday (17 Feb), covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, southwest Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Potential for very strong winds to develop across the region in association with Storm Dennis.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this stage, but there is a small chance that winds will gust up to 70 mph for a time.

“More typically winds will gusts to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak travel period.”