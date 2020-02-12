Storm Dennis: Here’s when heavy downpours and strong winds will hit Scotland

Storm Dennis is set to hit the UK with wet and windy weather this weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong gusts of wind to Scotland.

Named by the Met Office, the impacts from this low-pressure system are not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara, but will bring strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said: “The system will develop in the North Atlantic before tracking eastwards towards the UK and Ireland over the coming days, passing to the north of Scotland on Saturday.

“A National Severe Weather Warning for wind has been issued for much of England and Wales, further warnings are likely to be issued in the coming days.”

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to

be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.”

Storm Dennis to hit this weekend

Parts of Scotland are set to see heavy rain over the weekend, accompanied by strong winds.

The Met Office UK forecast said: “Chilly start on Friday with a frost in the north, but quickly turning mild and unsettled with spells of wind and rain or showers, these particularly severe over the weekend.

Wind gusts are expected to “widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations,” adds the Met Office.

“While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend with Storm Ciara when a gust of 97mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.”