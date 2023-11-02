Storm Ciarán: Met Office rain warning extends for Scotland as Edinburgh trains and Logainair flights cancelled
Train services and roads are affected across the country.
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for the east of Scotland and parts of England. The alert comes just days after storm Babet wreaked havoc on rural communities north of the border. This week there has already been significant damage caused to local harbours, piers and coastal footpaths rendering them dangerous to members of the public. Travel has also been heavily disrupted across the country. Follow here for live updates.
Storm Ciarán: Edinburgh trains cancelled and flood warnings in place with Met Office rain alert
Key Events
- 24-hour weather warning for heavy rain comes into force on Thursday
- No LNER services will run between Edinburgh and Aberdeen after 10.30am on Thursday
- 12 flood alerts and two flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency
- The A92 remains closed in both directions for the third day in a row between Parbroath and Forgan Roundabout due to heavy flooding.
Updated yellow weather warning for Scotland
A yellow weather warning for rain covering mainly the Grampian and Highland areas has been extended.
The alert was initially in place until 6am on Friday but will now stretch to 6pm.
Parts of East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Angus are also covered by the warning.
A statement from the Met Office read: "Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of eastern Scotland during the rest of Thursday and Friday, before easing towards Friday evening; northern parts of the warning area will probably be slowest to improve. Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with 40-60 mm possible over high ground. Strong winds at times, perhaps exacerbating any impacts."
Reason for update
Parts of east and northeast England have now been removed from the warning. Adjustments have been made to the Scottish area, with the later end time, this applying chiefly to northern parts of the warning area.
The Met Office said the heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption:
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater
Storm Ciaran sets new pressure record
In general, low pressure leads to unsettled weather conditions and high pressure leads to settled weather conditions.
Pressure is measured in hectoPascals (hPa), also called millibars (mb). Standard pressure at sea level is defined as 1013hPa, but there can be large areas of either high or low pressure.
England and Wales have had their lowest mean sea level pressure on record for November during Storm Ciaran, with a value of 953.3 hPa (mb) in Plymouth and 958.5 hPa (mb) in St Athan, the Met Office said.
It has been reported the previous record in England was 959.7 hPa (mb), set in 1916, and the previous record in Wales was 962.7 hPa (mb), set in 2010.
Loganair flights to Edinburgh have been cancelled
Flights with airline Loganair have been heavily disrupted due to Storm Ciaran.
Flights due to leave this afternoon from Newquay, Southampton and Sumburgh to Edinburgh have all been cancelled.
There have also been delays to flights from Aberdeen and Bergen.
Loganair said due to the yellow and amber weather warning in place in parts of the UK, it is offering customers affected the option to change their travel date without charge up to seven days of original date.
Flight departures and arrivals for Loganair can be checked here: https://www.loganair.co.uk/login/flight-status/
Teams from Scotland called to assist power outages south of the border as thousands remain without power
Nearly 20,000 homes across the UK are without power.
Emergency teams from Scotland and Isle of Man have been called to strategic locations in the south of England to assist.
The Energy Networks Association (ENA) - which represents energy companies - says 107,000 properties had power restored "in very challenging conditions" - and as of midday, 19,800 customers were still without power.
What are the Storm names for 2023/24?
As Scotland battens down the hatches for more stormy weather we look at the other names that will be bringing wind, rain and snow in the months to come.
Read this story to see the 21 names chosen this year - including Hamish and Stuart:
Scotland's west coast enjoys sunshine while the east still feels the impact of Storm Ciaran
Here is one of the latest photos of the current storm from space shared by the Met Office:
Annual fireworks display cancelled due to weather
Hopetoun House fireworks and bonfire night has been cancelled.
The event was due to take place in the grounds of the country house near South Queensferry on Saturday.
A statement from organisers released on social media read: "Due to unexpected circumstances beyond our control - storm Ciaran and the associated significant rainfall - the estate grounds at Hopetoun are not in a viable condition to host large gatherings of people.
"Sadly, that means that we are not able to proceed with our annual Hopetoun ireworks and bonfire night this Saturday 4th November.
What weather warnings are still in place?
Rain
- A yellow warning in north-east England and eastern Scotland is in place until 06:00 tomorrow. The Met Office says there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.
- Two yellow warnings for London and parts of south-east England, south-west England and Wales until midnight tonight. There is a small chance of flooding here too.
Wind
- A yellow warning in London and parts of southern and eastern England until 17:00 today. The Met Office said damage to buildings and injuries from flying debris were possible.
- Outside of the warnings for the UK, a red warning - the highest level - has also been issued by the Jersey Met for today.
SEPA updates flood warning list
Mountain weather group shares dramatic satellite images of Storm Ciaran
