A yellow weather warning for rain covering mainly the Grampian and Highland areas has been extended.

The alert was initially in place until 6am on Friday but will now stretch to 6pm.

Parts of East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Angus are also covered by the warning.

A statement from the Met Office read: "Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of eastern Scotland during the rest of Thursday and Friday, before easing towards Friday evening; northern parts of the warning area will probably be slowest to improve. Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with 40-60 mm possible over high ground. Strong winds at times, perhaps exacerbating any impacts."

Reason for update

Parts of east and northeast England have now been removed from the warning. Adjustments have been made to the Scottish area, with the later end time, this applying chiefly to northern parts of the warning area.

The Met Office said the heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption: