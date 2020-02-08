Have your say

Two yellow weather warnings come into place in Scotland on Saturday - with days of wet and wintry weather on the forecast.

A yellow warning for wind covers the majority of Scotland, and comes into force from 12 noon today.

Storm Ciara: Two yellow weather warning for wind and rain issued for Scotland as experts predict snow on the horizon

A separate, smaller yellow warning for rain, comes into place at 3pm in the south of the country, covering the likes of Dumfries, Lockerbie and Melrose.

READ MORE: LNER tell passengers not to travel on Sunday due to Storm Ciara



That weather warning remains in place all day Sunday, until it switches to warning for wind and snow on Monday morning, continuing through until Tuesday.

What the Met Office say to expect for the yellow warning for wind covering most of Scotland:

- Some delays to travel by road, rail and ferry are expected, with conditions made worse by heavy rain, surface water and spray

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are very likely

- Some short term loss of power is likely

- Some coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray and/or large waves

What the Met Office say to expect for the yellow warning for rain covering southern Scotland:

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making for difficult driving conditions and longer car and bus journey times; impacts on rail travel are possible too.

A Met Office spokesperson, talking about the rain warning, said: "One or more periods of heavy rain are expected across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland through late Saturday and early Sunday, leading to some travel disruption and flooding.

"20-40 mm will fall quite widely, with a few hilly areas receiving 60-80 mm, all within about 18 hours.

"Poor travel conditions will be exacerbated by the very strong winds, for which separate warnings are in force.

"Rain will give way to squally showers later on Sunday morning."