Storm Ciara: Major disruption on Scotland's railways as services cancelled and delayed due to extreme weather

LNER have issued a 'do not travel' warning while CrossCountry are running no services north of Edinburgh.

Storm Ciara is causing major disruption to train travel in Scotland with services cancelled and delayed due to the weather.

LNER have told customers not to travel today (Sunday)

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel with several train companies in Scotland and the United Kingdom advising to defer travel to tomorrow.

LNER have told passengers not to travel on their services and to defer travel to Monday, while TransPennine Express are also advising customers not to travel.

CrossCountry trains are not running north of Edinburgh and no services are operating between York and Scotland, advice on National Rail states.

Those travelling to Glasgow from the south using Avanti West Coast will be forced to deal with a reduced hourly service, however most ScotRail trains are operating normally with some delays.

ScotRail said the routes most likely to affected by the weather include Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, Glasgow to Fort William, Oban and Mallaig, and Kilwinning to Largs and Ardrossan.

Services will be suspended on the West Highland Line from early afternoon until noon on Monday.

Those travelling to Largs or Ardrossan should expect disruption around high tide, at midday, with the storm potentially meaning trains will be unable to run.

Trains going between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central will terminate at start back from Dumbarton Central with a shuttle bus operating between Dumbarton and Helensburgh in both directions.

Ten train operating companies have issued do not travel warnings including the Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink, and TransPennine Express.

Advice has also been issued by Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Merseyrail, ScotRail, South Western Railway, Stanstead Express, TfL Rail, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

More information is available on the National Rail website here.