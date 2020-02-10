Storm Ciara disruption: latest road closures, cancelled flights and trains and school closures in Scotland

Wintry conditions caused by the remnants of Storm Ciara have caused widespread disruption across Scotland.

Snow showers paired with gale force winds have created treacherous conditions across the country forcing the closure of some roads and schools.

One motorist is in a serious condition after she was involved in a car crash on the M74 near Larkhall - her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The bad weather has also caused the closure of schools in the Highlands.

What's the situation on the roads?

Blizzard conditions on the M74 paired with the earlier crash resulted in the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions seven and eight.

The A82, A835, A93 and A87 were also hit by wintry conditions, with gritters also patrolling the Forth Bridges around the clock.

North of the Moray Firth, the Dornoch Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles.

What about rail travel?

There has been widespread disruption to rail travel as a result of Storm Ciara.

Due to flooding in the northwest of England, Transpennine are warning travellers not to travel on cross-border trains, with a bus replacement service now servicing the route between Glasgow and Carlisle.

The West Highland Line and Inverness-Kyle line have both reopened after closing earlier today.

Network Rail have warned of potential disruption throughout the day.

They tweeted: "Snow, high winds, ice, flooding and poor visibility are just some of the problems winter weather can bring.

"Extreme weather can sometimes lead to us making tough decisions, such as cancelling or delaying services, but we do everything we can to prevent that."

Stormy conditions temporarily caused the closure of Edinburgh Waverley station on Sunday due to overcrowding.

And flights to and from Scotland?

Edinburgh Airport has cancelled more than 80 flights as a result of the bad weather.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “The airport is open and is continuing to see flights arrive and depart.

Passengers who are travelling should contact their airlines for the latest flight information and give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport.”

Trams to and from Edinburgh Airport were also disrupted on Sunday due to flooding.

There has been less disruption at Glasgow airport, though a plane was delayed for inspection after it was struck by lightning.

Which schools have been closed?

Three schools under the Highland Council were forced to close due to dangerous weather conditions.

Inverie Primary, Mallaig Primary and Kingussie all closed their doors for the day, as did Kingussie Primary Nursery.