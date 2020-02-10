Storm Ciara: Disruption across Scotland's railway network as extreme weather continues

Have your say

Commuters across Scotland face travel 'major disruption' this morning as the trains are cancelled or diverted due to Storm Ciara.

Rail operator Scotrail has announced cancellations and amendments across the country.

The worst of the weather is affecting the West of Scotland and the Central Belt.

Due to winds above 80mph, Scotrail has 'taken the decision to cancel services' between Glasgow and Oban, Fort William and Mallaig today in order to keep passengers and staff safe.

Once Storm Ciara has passed, both routes will be inspected using out-of-service trains before operators decide whether the lines can be reopened. This has been going on since first light and it is understood trains could be restored around midday today.

The rail network across Scotland has been disrupted by Storm Ciara and extreme weather is likely to continue to affect travel. Picture: John Devlin

The Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh service is similarly closed.

Customers who have already bough tickets on affected routes dated yesterday or today, can use tickets up to and including Wednesday.

LNER's Aberdeen to London Kings Cross train which was due to depart at 7.52am has been severely disrupted. The train will now start at Edinburgh, no longer calling at Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Inverkeithing or Haymarket.

Rail replacement coaches will be in place in Aberdeen. LNER have apologised for the alterations.

The 7.55am Inverness to London Kings Cross train will now begin in Newcastle, no longer calling at Inverness, Aviemore, Kingussie, Pitlochry, Perth, Gleneagles, Stirling, Falkirk Grahamston, Haymarket and Edinburgh.

Coaches will pick up passengers from the following stations, if weather allows: Aviemore, Kingussie, Pitlochry, Perth and Edinburgh



This is due to severe weather.

Edinburgh and Central Belt

Transpenine trains between Edinburgh and Carlile are currently not in operation.

All trains between Dumfries and Carlisle are cancelled until at least 10am today due to the 'severe weather'. Replacement buses will be in effect.

Similarly, trains between Balloch and Airdrie will be 'cancelled or revised' until 10am. However services between Milngavie and Edinburgh as well as the Helensburgh to Edinburgh route will rune as scheduled.

Minor disruption will affect the East Coast and Fife networks. Passengers are advised to check individual service updates with the National Rail Enquiries journey planner.