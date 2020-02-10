Storm Ciara: Clydebank man, 77, who fell during icy conditions believed to be second fatality

A 77-year-old man from Clydebank who died during Storm Ciara, is believed to be the second fatality during the wild weather conditions.

The man, believed to be 77 years old, fell and banged his head during icy weather, it was reported.

Emergency services rushed to his aid on Kilbowie Road in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire, but the man could not be saved.

• READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Watch the shocking moment Scottish guest house collapses into water

The first reported fatality during the storm was on Sunday afternoon on the A33 in Hampshire, when a driver was killed when a tree crushed his car.

