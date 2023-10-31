St Andrews Harbour has been closed after Storm Babet caused significant structural damage that led to a slipway being washed away.

The exceptional rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc on coastal communities up Scotland’s east coast last week. On Sunday, the north west slipway at the harbour in St Andrews washed away, which caused damage to its east gate, the St Andrews Harbour Trust said.

The damage meant the west end of the nearby small car park also eroded.

St Andrews Harbour at dawn, St Andrews, Fife.

The cliff face that supports the path down from the town’s historic cathedral has also been damaged and may suffer further erosion if no protection is put in place.

The trust estimates the total damage to the harbour will cost £500,000 to repair. It is now working on obtaining additional funding to support both emergency and long-term restoration works.

Several signs have been put up near the harbour warning members of the public to avoid the waterfront during stormy weather.

“The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless, but can be extremely dangerous,” a spokesperson for the trust said.

Vessels are still able to enter the harbour, but have been advised it would be unwise to do so.