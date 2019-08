From lightning striking the Forth Bridge to flooded streets, it has been a weekend of very wet weather with thunderstorms reaching their peak on Saturday evening.

1. Lightning over Edinburgh Picture: Jimmy Louise Smith

2. Flooding in Musselburgh Picture: Andrew Grubb

3. Flooded train tracks Picture: Network Rail

4. Supercell cloud rotating over Portobello Picture: Kevin Klein

