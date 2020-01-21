Spain weather: Foreign Office issues ‘extreme risk’ weather warning across eastern Spain after Storm Gloria

An ‘extreme risk’ weather warning has been issued for tourists travelling to popular holiday spots in Spain, after the country was hit by Storm Gloria overnight on Monday (20 Jan).

The UK Foregin Office issued the warning for tourists in 13 areas of Spain, including Majorca and Barcelona, with travellers urged to take care following high winds and torrential rain.

The UK Foreign Office has issued an 'extreme risk' weather warning for 13 areas of Spain (Photo: Getty Images)

‘Extreme risk’ weather

The warning comes after a weekend of heavy rain for much of the country, prompting Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) to put out a weather alert to a number of provinces.

The regions that fall under the weather warning include Teruel, Albacete, Murcia, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante and Castellon. The Balearics, Almeria, Granada and Jaen are also on high alert.

High winds and snowfall may cause road closures and disruption to transport services.

Tourists have been urged to take care following high winds and torrential rain (Photo: Getty Images)

The adverse weather has already caused waves six metres high to hit parts of the country, with coastal homes in Valencia evacuated by local authorities yesterday. There were also a number of incidents in Majorca as a result of the bad conditions, including fallen trees and flooding in parts.

It is now predicted that Storm Gloria is moving up the coast of Spain, heading towards more northerly areas, including the popular tourist city of Barcelona.

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for AEMET, told Euro Weekly, “The next few days will be marked by a strong winter storm – the most intense that we have seen over the years.”

He reaffirmed that Spain will see heavy snowfall, icy cold temperatures, rain and a strong maritime storm, with waves reaching more than seven metres.

Advice for tourists

Tourists heading to Spain are being urged to check the Spanish Civil Protection Unit for precautionary advice.

Visitors can follow updates from the unit on social media, or by visiting the website for the latest information and advice. Further information about the weather warning can also be found on the AEMET website.

Those already in the country are advised to "exercise caution and follow the advice of the local authorities."

The Civil Protection Unit is currently issuing precautionary advice to tourists and locals in affected areas, including recommendations to secure properties.

Those in Barcelona, and other northern areas, are advised to stay away from trees, walls and any areas which could pose a risk of debris falling, or being swept away by strong winds or flooding.

Long-term forecast

Heavy rain showers and high winds are forecast for parts of Spain during the rest of this week, with Barcelona expected to see wet and potentially thundery conditions up until the early hours of Thursday.

Today will bring the worst of the weather for Barcelona, as the Met Office predicts thunder showers at several intervals throughout the day, with the downpours set to strike at around 4pm and 9pm this evening.

Heavy showers will continue into the early hours of Wednesday (22 Jan), before easing slightly.

But Wednesday is expected to remain wet during most of the day, with temperatures peaking at around 14C, and dipping to a cooler 10C in the evening.

Heading into Thursday (23 Jan), the light rain is forecast to ease off and give way to sunnier spells which will last into Friday, with temperatures climbing to a warm 14C.