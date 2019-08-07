Slow motion video shows the breathtaking moment lightning strikes during freak Scottish storm

A dramatic slow motion video shows the moment lightning strikes Edinburgh during a freak thunderstorm this afternoon.
The lightning bolt over the west of the city was captured from The Scotsman offices at Orchard Brae House.
It appeared during a freak heavy downpour - which also brought hail - on the second day of weather warnings in the Scottish capital.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in place until 10pm on Wednesday.
Met Office forecasters says there is a chance of power cuts, difficult driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses.