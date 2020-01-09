Sleet predicted for Edinburgh and the Lothians as gritters take to main routes into capital

Have your say

Commuters face delays this morning.

Sleet is predicted for parts of the Lothians this morning as snow is already falling on major roads leading to the capital.

Snow has already hit roads in the Borders as Edinburgh is predicted sleet later this morning.

Gritters are out in force in the Borders as Traffic Scotland has reported snow on the A68, A75 and A7.

Edinburgh and parts of the Lothians are forecast see sleet from around 10am this morning, according to the Met Office.

Drivers are advised to take extra care this morning.

Traffic Scotland wrote on Twitter: "We are seeing snow lying on some of our live traffic cameras this morning.

"#TakeCare and #DriveToRoadConditions if you are on affected routes."

It comes after a yellow weather warning is issued for wind on Friday and Saturday.