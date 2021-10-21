Chris Booth filmed the sprinkling of snow in Braemar at around 8:30pm on Wednesday evening.

The Aberdeenshire village is no stranger to cold weather, making headlines in February this year after being buried in a record-breaking 70cm of snow.

Mr Booth, who lives in Banchory and runs seven local weather stations across the region, told The Scotsman: “We’ve had a area of low pressure and then a blast of artic air”.

"It’s not unusual to have snow at this time of year,” he added, “but certainly unusual to have had it so warm. It was around 18°C locally the other day.

"Low overnight so far is -4°C at the top of Crainwell at Glenshee, so I’d imagine it’s white up there too.”

The Met Office predicts a very chilly start to Thursday across Scotland, with strong northwesterly winds and in frequent showers.

