Chris Booth filmed the sprinkling of snow in Braemar at around 8:30pm on Wednesday evening.
The Aberdeenshire village is no stranger to cold weather, making headlines in February this year after being buried in a record-breaking 70cm of snow.
Mr Booth, who lives in Banchory and runs seven local weather stations across the region, told The Scotsman: “We’ve had a area of low pressure and then a blast of artic air”.
"It’s not unusual to have snow at this time of year,” he added, “but certainly unusual to have had it so warm. It was around 18°C locally the other day.
"Low overnight so far is -4°C at the top of Crainwell at Glenshee, so I’d imagine it’s white up there too.”
The Met Office predicts a very chilly start to Thursday across Scotland, with strong northwesterly winds and in frequent showers.