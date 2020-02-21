Scottish Marks and Spencer shop sign blown down and injures two women in high winds

Have your say

Glasgow city centre has been cordoned off after a shop sign collapsed in high winds, injuring a passing pedestrian.

The incident happened around 3pm today on the city's Argyle Street

Police have confirmed two people have been take to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Their condition is unknown.

The BBC reports the sign has blown down in high winds in the area.

Pictures from the scene show a wide police cordon around the area and passersby attending to at least one person who has been injured.

A spokesperson for the force told The Sun: "Police called at 3pm on Friday, February 21, after a two female pedestrians were struck by signage that appears to have fallen from a store front on Argyle Street near to Glassford Street."

The incident happened outside Marks and Spencer on Argyle street. Picture: Google

A spokesman for rail operator ScotRail confirmed access to a nearby station is restricted.

He said: "The main entrance on Argyle Street is closed due to an incident outside the station. You can still access the station via Osborne Street."