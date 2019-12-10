Scottish Government activates 'Resisilience Room' as severe weather continues

The Scottish Government has activated its Resisilience Room - a facility to deal with matters of national emergency - in response to today's severe weather.

In a tweet, the Scottish Government wrote: "Ministers are being informed of any issues and we are working with partners to ensure they have the support they need."

Three weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Scotland on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected over western parts until 3pm.

A wind warning was also issued for eastern parts until 5pm - with both covering the central belt - as well as an ice warning across the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

The weather caused Edinburgh's Christmas market and rides to remain closed.

A statement on its website said: "This entry will be regularly updated to reflect the status of rides and attractions at Edinburgh's Christmas as a result of inclement weather.

"Please note, weather conditions change quickly and although every effort is made to ensure this page is accurate and up to date, there will be a time delay between closer/opening of rides and this page being updated."

