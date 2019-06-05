Scots warned to prepare for flooding

Have your say

Seven flood alerts have been issued as heavy rain is due to sweep across much of Scotland over the next few days.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the warnings yesterday (wed) covering Edinburgh and Lothians; Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City; Ayrshire and Arran; Central Scotland; Dumfries and Galloway; Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside; and west central Scotland.

The SEPA flood alerts are issued two hours and two days in advance of the forecast for flooding.

The alerts, which will continue in place until further warning, mean that householders should be prepared for flooding. The agency’s website also advises preparing a flood kit of essential items.

Amber flood warnings - a higher level than a flood alert - were also issued for Edinburgh and Lothians, Falkirk and immediate surrounding areas and the Scottish Borders.

The SEPA spokesman said that people should “remain vigilant” and said the public were responsible for taking actions to protect themselves and their property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

A Met Office spokeswoman said “Scotland is set to see “a bright day with a mix of sunny spells tomorrow and, while most places remain dry, a few showers.”

“These showers will once again be “slow moving and perhaps heavy. Light winds. Maximum temperature 17C.”

“Friday is set to see sunny spells and will feel warm “with light winds, but evening rain.”

“Saturday looks wet with occasionally heavy rain or showers. Mostly cloudy Sunday with further rain or showers.”

The spokeswoman added that the changeable weather was due to continue across much of Scotland from Sunday to Tuesday next week.

“The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.”

Forecasters predict that the rest of next week is predicted to start with cooler temperatures but remain showery with some longer spells of rain.