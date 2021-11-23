Scotland's weather: Warnings in place as country braced for gusts of 80mph

A yellow weather warning has been issued with strong winds expected from Friday afternoon, coming into effect from 12pm.

There have been warnings that the extreme weather could result in travel disruption, impacting flights, ferries, rail and road travel.

Average wind speeds will be around 50-60mph in Scotland with some area seeing winds of 80mph.

The Met Office have issued a weather warning

The Met Office warns: “The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60mph widely, with 70 to 80mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland.”

Bridges and roads could also close and there is a slight chance power cuts may occur, affecting services such as mobile phone coverage.

Temperatures across Scotland will also fall with 4-7 degrees predicted for the rest of the week.