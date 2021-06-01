Yesterday saw crowds of people out enjoying the sunshine and today is likely to provide some similar summery scenes.

Haar has settled in some coastal areas but that is likely to clear by mid-morning with the Met Office forecasting another sunny and warm day across most of mainland Scotland

Temperatures in the Lothians and Borders are expected to reach a high of 23C at around 5pm, and will remain above the 20C mark until 8pm when it will steadily begin to drop as the sun begins to set.

Temperatures in Grampian aren’t expected to reach quite so high, with Aberdeen predicted to record a maximum temperature of 11C.

Areas in the Highlands such as Fort William are predicted to see highs of around 21C by late afternoon.

Glasgow is forecast to see some of the warmest conditions in the country today which is perfect while the city remains in Level three coronavirus restrictions meaning hospitality venues can only serve alcohol outdoors.

The city is potentially going to reach 25C at around 3pm, before slowly dropping to around 22C where it will hover until 8pm.

Summer to continue for another day as temperatures are forecast to potentially climb even higher than bank holiday Monday. (Credit: Andrew Milligan)

Nicola Sturgeon is due to make a long awaited announcement at lunchtime on Tuesday to confirm whether or not Glasgow will be moved into level two coronavirus restrictions, and indeed whether the rest of the country will drop down to level one from June 7 as planned.

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year yet, with temperatures reaching a high of 25.1C in the Wester Ross village of Kinlochewe.

People flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the balmy conditions as 24.6C was also recorded in the village of Kinloss in north east Scotland on Monday.

This surpassed the previous high for 2021, set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London, when the temperature reached 24.5C.

Although a new benchmark for the year has been set, it is not expected to last for long, as temperatures are expected to climb to 27C (80.6F) on Wednesday before cooler, fresher air moves in.

