A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands, parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders until 4pm on Thursday.
A separate snow and ice weather warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “We will see frequent and often heavy snow showers across the warning area, with accumulations possible down to low ground in western and central areas in particular.
“Temperatures will be low across the whole of Scotland, but could fall to minus 3C or minus 4C in central Highland areas. It will feel colder due to the wind.”
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood warnings for Scotland, including in the Western Isles and Orkney.
An alert for heavy showers is also in place for Dumfries and Galloway, with higher ground expected to see snow.