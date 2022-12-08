The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Scotland, with a warning extended into Sunday for parts of the country.

The warning has been extended for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray Na h-Eileanan Siar and the Highlands.

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.

The Met Office have extended their weather warning for much of Scotland

The Met Office confirmed there had been 5cm of snow in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and at Althnaharra in the Highlands, along with 3cm at Dyce, near Aberdeen.

The extension of the yellow warning states that “accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 10-15 cm above 200 metres, especially across North Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington warned there is an “increasing risk of snow as the week progresses”.

Mr Willington said: “As an Arctic, maritime airmass settles across the UK, temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely.”

Mr Willington continued: “Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

Roads have also been affected, with Traffic Scotland confirming urging drivers to “take care”.

With more snow forecast to fall in the next few weeks, mountain safety organisations are coming together to encourage people to “ThinkWinter” and ensure that those heading for the hills and mountains can easily access the right information and advice on safety in the winter months.

Scottish Mountain Rescue chair, Bill Glennie, said: “Do go out into the outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s mountains when many would say they are at their finest, but do it safely, with the appropriate skills and equipment.”

Mountaineering Scotland’s senior mountain safety adviser, Ross Cadie, added: “When winter arrives in Scotland’s mountains, we need to make sure we do our homework before heading out.

“Planning and preparation from trusted sources and matching your adventure to your level of skill and conditions will help you return home safely.”

