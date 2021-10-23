Scotland’s weather: Heavy rain alert across west closes A83 Rest and Be Thankful

The yellow – “be aware” – alert is for up to 90mm of rain to fall on hills and 20-40mm on lower ground across the west and south west between Glencoe and Dumfries, including Glasgow.

It will be in force from 9pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office warned of potential disruption, including to travel.

The warning will be in force from 9pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday. Picture: Met Office

The landslide-prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful pass in Argyll will be shut from 7pm on Saturday as a safety precaution.

Traffic will be diverted in convoys along the parallel single-track Old Military Road, further down the Glen Croe hillside.

The Met Office said: “A spell of persistent heavy rain, accompanied by fairly windy conditions, will set in across parts of south west and central Scotland on Saturday evening and last until Sunday morning.

"Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40mm are expected quite widely, with perhaps as much as 70 to 90 falling in a few spots over the hills.”

A83 traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road below which is partially protected by a 6m-high bund. Picture: John Devlin

BEAR Scotland, which maintains the A83 for Transport Scotland, said the road would be inspected on Sunday morning to see if it was safe to re-open

It said: “Wet weather is forecast to arrive in the region from late afternoon on Saturday and is expected to be at its most intense overnight into Sunday morning.