Scotland’s weather: Drivers battling blizzards as heavy snow disrupts travel

A Met Office yellow severe weather warning for snow and lightning is in force until 8pm today for most of Scotland including the Central Belt.

Major roads affected included the M90 between Edinburgh and Perth and the A92 in Fife.

Bear Scotland, which maintains most of the country’s motorways and trunk roads, said dozens of gritters had been out continuously overnight through "challenging conditions".

A snowy M9 near Bannockburn this morning. Picture: Traffic Scotland

School buses were unable to operate in parts of South Lanarkshire, with some schools opening late.

ScotRail said speed restrictions because of the severe weather would disrupt services on routes including between Edinburgh/Glasgow and Dunblane, Falkirk Grahamston, Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Met Office warning states that in some areas, 3-7cm of snow is likely to build up, even at low levels, while on higher ground some places could see 10-20cm accumulate.

It stated: "The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 45-55mph possible, and a chance of 65mph on coasts.

"Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

"There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, including some places outside of the warning area.

"Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m."