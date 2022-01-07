Scots across the country woke up to snow this morning.

Scotland's weather: 10 stunning pictures that show Scots waking up to the first snowfall of the year

Many Scots were delighted when they woke up this morning to see a dusting of snow outside.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:09 pm

Some early risers even got to see the snowflakes falling from the sky.

Here are 10 pictures of wintry landscapes, captured by residents across Scotland.

1. A very snowy street

One early riser captured the heavy snowfall on a nearly empty Argyle Street - which is usually one of Glasgow's busiest.

Photo: @gerryduk on Twitter

Photo Sales

2. No snow days for some

Children trudged through the snow on their way to school in Broomhill, Glasgow.

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

3. A light dusting

Residents of Baberton Mains, Edinburgh, woke up to see a light dusting of snow on the roads.

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

4. A very festive-looking house

Christmas may be over - but it certainly doesn't look like it! This house in East Renfrewshire looks very festive in the snow.

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3