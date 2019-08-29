Scotland yellow weather warning: West and north of country to be hit by heavy rain this weekend

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to Scotland, as heavy rain is set to hit.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 12pm until 3pm on Friday (30 Aug), covering the Central Belt, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, SW Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “An area of heavy rain is expected to become slow-moving across much of Scotland, especially affecting western and central hills.”

This period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect southwest Scotland through Friday afternoon, before spreading northeast into central Scotland overnight into Saturday.

“Accumulations of 20-40 mm are expected quite widely with 50-80 mm possible over high ground and perhaps isolated accumulations of around 100 mm over western hills,” adds the Met Office.

Rain is expected to clear away eastwards during Saturday afternoon.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Looking further ahead

The forecast for Monday 2 September to Wednesday 11 September said, “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.

“It will be windy at times, especially across the north. Temperatures are expected to be rather cool for the time of year, with some chilly nights in sheltered spots in the north.”