Scotland yellow weather warning: disruption expected as heavy rain forecast in north east

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to Scotland today, as heavy rain is set to hit.

The weather warning is in place until 11:59pm on Friday (18 Oct), currently covering Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to Scotland today, as heavy rain is set to hit.

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain leading to some disruption to travel Friday afternoon and evening.”

Rain is set to affect eastern Scotland this afternoon and evening, and some of this rain will be heavy, with 10 to 20 mm likely quite widely.

A few places may see as much as 30 to 50mm fall in six to nine hours.

“This rain is likely to start to ease later this evening before finally clearing overnight or on Saturday morning,” adds the Met Office.

The weather warning is in place until 11:59pm on Friday (18 Oct), currently covering Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

What to expect from this weather warning

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 to Thursday 31 October explains that “Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with some coastal showers in the south and outbreaks of rain and strong winds expected in the northwest.

“Looking ahead, the unsettled theme is set to continue for a brief period in the northwest with blustery showers and longer spells of rain.

“There should then be some longer episodes of more settled weather with bright and sunny spells mainly in the central, southern and eastern areas of the UK.”