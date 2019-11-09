Scotland weekend weather forecast: Here’s when snow and frost could hit this weekend

The weather over the next few days is going to turn wintry, as temperatures in some areas of the country plummet to below freezing.

As temperatures dip, many areas of the country will experience frosty conditions, with some parts even set to see snow.

The Met Office forecast for Saturday (9 November) in Highlands & Eilean Siar explains that it will be “another cold start away from the far west where it will be breezy with outbreaks of rain.

“Some scattered showers also affecting eastern coasts, but dry and bright inland,” the forecast continues.

“Cold but dry and settled on Sunday with pleasant sunshine. Turning wet and windy later then remaining unsettled for Monday and Tuesday with scattered, blustery and occasionally wintry showers.”

Frost and hill snow

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast for Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothians and the Borders explains that it will be frosty conditions, with a chance of snow.

The forecast for Saturday in those regions predicts “another frosty start away from western Galloway where it will be breezy with outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Scattered showers affecting the east later, but dry and bright inland.”

It will then be “cold, dry and settled on Sunday with pleasant sunshine. Becoming breezy later with a spell of rain and hill snow overnight. Remaining cold and rather unsettled through Monday and Tuesday.”