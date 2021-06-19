View of Loch Maree from Glen Doherty. Scotland's weekend weather forecast.

The Met Office’s Aidan McGivern has said a “reasonable weekend” is in store for Scotland with sunny spells on Saturday and the odd shower developing as temperatures rise into the afternoon.

Sunny spells are expected for many with clouds in eastern areas of the country during the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be the odd shower developing through the day in areas such as the Highlands and Grampians particularly in Edinburgh, Braemar, Inverness and Fort william.

However, Mr McGivern said that these showers will be “very few and far between”.

He added: “For the majority it’s just a bright day with sunny spells and feeling pleasant in the sun.”

The best of the sunshine is expected in Argyll, in towards Inverclyde, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway.

MeteoGroup predicts that there will be increasing amounts of sunshine particularly in the south and south west of Scotland as we head into the afternoon.

Average temperatures across Scotland in the afternoon will lie in the mid teens.

The top temperature is predicted to be 20C in the Glasgow area or just to the south-west at around 4pm.

It will be mid to high teens in the North where it will be slightly cooler with temperatures reaching 18C in Edinburgh on Saturday.

As we head into the evening, showers will develop more widely, however, these will largely ease away by 10pm.

Whilst parts of England will face thunderstorms during the night, Scotland will stay largely dry with a ridge of high pressure around, according to the Met Office.

Sunday will be a rainier and cloudier day for Scotland particularly in the west and north west.

However it will be a drier day than previously expected as rain which was expected to come Scotland will pivot out to the North sea according to MeteoGroup.

The best of any dry and sunny weather will be towards the south and south east with temperatures up to the mid to high teens at 2pm but not quite as warm as Saturday.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.