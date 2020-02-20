Scotland weekend forecast: Here’s when heavy rain and 75 mph winds will hit the country

Have your say

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Scotland this weekend, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place as flood warnings continue.

Here’s a day-by-day forecast for Friday 21 to Sunday 23 February 2020.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Scotland this weekend, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place as flood warnings continue.

Friday (21 Feb)

Friday is set to see heavy rain throughout the day in most areas, with a maximum temperature of around 9C.

The Met Office said, “Rain, heavy at times, with strong to gale southwest winds. Turning showery later in the evening, the showers turning wintry overnight.”

A yellow Met Office weather warning is in place from 6am until 9am on Friday, covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, southwest Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Persistent and sometimes heavy rain is expected across the western and central Highlands along with southern Scotland on Friday.

“Accumulations of 30 to 40 mm are likely on high ground with peaks of 60 mm across the southern and central Highlands. Drier conditions will extend from the northwest through the evening.”

A yellow warning for wind, which is in place from 8am to 8pm, also covers southwest Scotland, the Lothians and the Borders.

Saturday (22 Feb)

Saturday morning will begin with sleet in some parts of the country, and cooler temperatures of just 2C.

The Met Office said, “A showery weekend the showers often wintry on higher ground, and staying windy.”

The afternoon will then see a mixture of overcast conditions and light rain in most areas.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for winds for the country is also in place from 6am to 10pm.

The Met Office said, “Strong, gusty winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England during Saturday.

“The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers. Whilst not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 55-65 mph are expected in places.

“Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75 mph. Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be restricted to higher ground (above 200 to 300 m). Winds will gradually moderate during Saturday evening.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Sunday (23 Feb)

Sunday is set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, but will remain cool, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

“Rain, preceded by high ground snow, on Monday, then brighter with showers, severe gales later,” adds the Met Office.