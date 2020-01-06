Have your say

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for large parts of Scotland as high-speed winds are set to batter the country.

The warning is in place between 5am and 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and covers Edinburgh, East Lothian, the Borders and large parts of the northwest, including Stornoway and Ullapool.

Scotland weather: Yellow weather warning issued as high-speed winds set to batter parts of country

Gusts of up to 75mph could batter these regions, while wind speeds between 50mph and 60mph are 'likely'.

Long spells of heavy rain are also forecast for large parts of the country on Tuesday.

What to expect

This is what the Met Office say should be expected, as high-speed winds hit Edinburgh and the surrounding areas:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Strong southwesterly winds are expected for parts of Scotland and northern England on Tuesday.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with 70-75 mph gusts around some of the most exposed coastal and upland sites."