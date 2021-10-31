Scotland Weather: Yellow warnings for rain across Scotland as three people die in Welsh paddleboarding river incident

Scotland is being battered by storms and weather safety warnings are in place across the UK after three people were killed in a paddleboarding tragedy in Wales.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:04 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Several warnings for heavy rain and high winds are set to remain in place until Sunday afternoon and into Monday with further disruption predicted by forecasters.

The Met Office has several yellow weather warnings in place across the central belt over the weekend with Glasgow, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders impacted until tonight and in some places, until the early hours of Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A warning has been issued for high winds during the early hours of Monday before easing later on Monday morning, covering Lothian and Borders, Dumfries, Galloway and Strathclyde, while a warning of heavy rain is expected this morning and into the afternoon before clearing this evening and this covers Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian and the Highlands.

Warnings for heavy rain and high winds are in place for parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile, three paddleboarders have died and another is fighting for their life after being swept away in flash floods in South Wales.

The paddleboarders are believed to have got into difficulty on a river in Haverfordwest, South Wales, on Saturday morning and this was caused by bad weather.

The three, who were understood to have been part of an organised outing, were hit by a deluge of rushing water as they paddled near a weir on the river.

A huge rescue operation was mounted on Saturday night involving four helicopters, a lifeboat, firefighters and police.

However, Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that three people have died in the incident and it is believed one paddleboarder was in intensive care in hospital last night.

Thank you for reading this article.

We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandMet OfficeGlasgowLothiansScottish Borders
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.