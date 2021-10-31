Several warnings for heavy rain and high winds are set to remain in place until Sunday afternoon and into Monday with further disruption predicted by forecasters.

The Met Office has several yellow weather warnings in place across the central belt over the weekend with Glasgow, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders impacted until tonight and in some places, until the early hours of Monday morning.

A warning has been issued for high winds during the early hours of Monday before easing later on Monday morning, covering Lothian and Borders, Dumfries, Galloway and Strathclyde, while a warning of heavy rain is expected this morning and into the afternoon before clearing this evening and this covers Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian and the Highlands.

Warnings for heavy rain and high winds are in place for parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile, three paddleboarders have died and another is fighting for their life after being swept away in flash floods in South Wales.

The paddleboarders are believed to have got into difficulty on a river in Haverfordwest, South Wales, on Saturday morning and this was caused by bad weather.

The three, who were understood to have been part of an organised outing, were hit by a deluge of rushing water as they paddled near a weir on the river.

A huge rescue operation was mounted on Saturday night involving four helicopters, a lifeboat, firefighters and police.

However, Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that three people have died in the incident and it is believed one paddleboarder was in intensive care in hospital last night.

