Scotland weather warning: Thunderstorms set to batter parts of Scotland today

A weather warning for thunderstorms and torrential rain has been issued for large swathes of Scotland today.
A Met Office 'yellow' warning is in effect from midday to midnight on Tuesday 27 August for: Edinburgh, the Lothians, Perthshire, Stirling, the Borders, and the northeast of Scotland.
The warning means there could be major delays on roads and disruption to public transport services. There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to homes and businesses could be lost.
READ MORE: Spectacular images show thunderstorms and flooding in Scotland
Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell added: "For some of us the next 48 hours will come with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms."
Scotland has endured several deluges during over an erratic summer for weather.
Earlier in the month, 200 passengers had to be rescued from trains stranded near Bishopton after overhead power lines were damaged by fallen trees in a storm.