Scotland weather: Toddler, mother and pensioner rescued after cars get stuck in floodwater

A toddler, their mother and a pensioner were rescued after cars became stuck in floodwater as heavy rain hit Scotland.

Police said a 36-year-old woman and her 23-month-old child were pulled from one car stranded in floodwater on the A762 at Waterside, Glenlee, Dumfries and Galloway.

A 73-year-old man was helped from another vehicle.

All three were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and released after treatment to minor injuries.

The incident happened at 3.40pm on Tuesday as stormy conditions hit much of Scotland, with weather warnings in place.

Dumfries and Galloway Council had warned of standing water in several roads in the area, including on the A762.

Meanwhile, access to a village cut off by a landslide during the high winds and heavy rain has been restored.

Mud fell from a hillside on to Kylerhea Road on Skye on Tuesday evening, blocking access to the village of the same name.

The debris covered a stretch of up to 120m.

Highland Council workers used a digger to clear debris at the site, which is around 2.2 miles from the Invergarry-Uig road.

The local authority said the road reopened at 7am on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, work is ongoing to clear a road blocked after a wall collapse on Raasay.

The "bottom" road near the Raasay outdoor centre has been closed since Tuesday after a 30m stretch of the parapet wall crumbled.

An alternative route is available via the "top" road.