Scotland Weather: Temperatures could plummet as low as -9C overnight

Temperatures could plummet to their lowest so far this autumn, with a frosty night ahead, the Met Office has warned.

With temperatures alreayd having equalled the lowest of the autumn so far, reaching minus 8.1C (17.4F) in Tulloch Bridge and Dalwhinnie in Scotland on Sunday, the Met Office is warning they could drop to minus 9C (15.8F) overnight in some part of rural Scotland.

The Met Office said Monday night would be cold and frosty for many areas and could be the coldest night across the UK as a whole.

The weather is posing other dangers as well as a man was charged with dangerous driving after a BMW crashed into traffic lights while its windscreen was frosted over.

The incident involved two vehicles and took place in Clarkson Road in Broxburn, West Lothian, shortly before 9.15am on Monday.

No-one was seriously injured, a Police Scotland spokesman said. A 57-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous driving.

A Met Office spokesman said the current cold spell may soon come to an end, with temperatures recovering throughout the week.

Dr Emer OConnell has advised people to look out for anyone who may need help staying warm, she said: "Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather."

Throughout the week, there is also a chance of showers along the North Sea coast and in the far east of Scotland.